Delhi: North body to launch portal for house tax

IN A bid to digitise property tax records and increase revenue, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation is set to launch an interactive portal on property tax. The corporation will now allow online mutation, modification of tax details and lodging of complaints. Commissioner North DMC P K Gupta said on Monday. Tax payers will also get alerts and information about schemes, rebates through SMS/e-mail as per applicability from the portal.

Gupta said the portal will help the corporation maintain proper records. Moreover, he said, notices will be automatically generated under sections of the DMC Act and issued through emails. “This process would minimise human interface and help improve delivery of services in efficient, time-bound and transparent manner,” he said.

The biggest advantage for tax payers would be the ability to apply for mutation/change of name by uploading details of the property through the portal. After clearance of all property tax dues against the property — which would reflect automatically from the master data — it would be processed automatically in a time-bound manner, following which a certificate would be issued through e-mail or post.

