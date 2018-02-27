Delhi: ‘No progress’ in Najeeb Ahmad case, protests outside CBI headquarters

Najeeb’s mother Fatima Nafees at the protest outside the CBI headquarters, Monday. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Najeeb’s mother Fatima Nafees at the protest outside the CBI headquarters, Monday. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

A day before the case of missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmad (27) comes up for hearing before the High Court, his mother protested outside the CBI headquarters and alleged that the agency had not made any progress since it took over the probe.

The protesters, including Najeeb’s family and students from various universities such as JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi University and Aligarh Muslim University, said they would not budge till CBI officials came and met them. Till the time of filing of the report, no official had come out to meet the protesters. A few people also allegedly sustained injuries during a scuffle with police.

Addressing protesters, Najeeb’s mother Fatima Nafees said, “The investigation has not moved an inch since the incident took place. The CBI has done nothing except force me to run from pillar to post in the last one-and-a-half years… Instead, fake stories on Najeeb having joined ISIS are being circulated without any evidence; he’s being defamed.”

She also hit out at the JNU V-C and said he should be immediately removed from his position. “If he had filed an FIR in the case as the V-C… police would have taken up the issue more seriously. We want the CBI to, first and foremost, question the nine ABVP students who assaulted Najeeb,” she alleged.

Najeeb’s cousin, Sadaf Musharraf, said: “The theory of Najeeb having hailed an auto rickshaw has now proven to be false, as mentioned by the CBI. So under what pressure was that statement made in the first place? Why was it said that he had taken the auto to Jamia Nagar and not some other area? All this is making us doubt that the case is not being followed up properly. They just want to pass time so that the issue dies down… But we will make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Najeeb allegedly got into a scuffle outside his hostel room with three activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on the night of October 14. He went missing a day later. Nine students are named in connection with the case. The HC on May 16, 2017, had directed the CBI to take over the investigation from Delhi Police.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App