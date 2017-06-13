No more paper: Staffers checking mosquito breeding get tablets

Summer months usually record a spike in dengue cases Summer months usually record a spike in dengue cases

Parts of south Delhi will soon see Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBCs), armed with tablet computers, collecting data in areas vulnerable to vector-borne diseases. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Monday handed over tablets to 200 DBCs, who will survey 16 vulnerable wards under them. The computers are preloaded with the corporation’s “Vector-Borne Disease Control” application to help them collect data efficiently.

Vulnerable areas are based on a locality’s record of substantial breeding data. These include mostly wards constituting unauthorised colonies such as Sangam Vihar and Deoli. Stating that the move will “go a long way to develop a micro plan to eradicate the challenge of mosquito-borne diseases”, Commissioner SDMC Puneet Goel said the new app and tablets will help develop a micro plan for the future and provide relief to residents.

“The DBCs have been collecting data on paper registers since 1996 but we did not develop a micro plan to cover each and every house on regular and fixed intervals. The new technology will help remove this shortcoming,” the commissioner said.

The breeding checkers will now be able to enter the entire record with the help of tablets and apps, which could be seen at any moment and analysed properly. The app will also testify the number of their visits in the houses. This will also help stop breeding of mosquitoes at source, the best way to control vector-borne diseases, sources said.

Calling the role of DBCs in disease control “crucial”, mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat said the new system is expected to ensure proper monitoring, digitalisation, paper-less data collection, real-time monitoring of DBCs and proof collection for legal enforcement. “The DBCs will also be able to upload photos of breeding sites. They have been trained and will be able to operate the tablets easily,” she said. The mayor also suggested that DBCs should work on weekends.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App