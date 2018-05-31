Delhi: No money for beer, 22-year-old stabs man

During questioning, the accused said he was an alcoholic. During questioning, the accused said he was an alcoholic.

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing and stabbing a printing press employee near Okhla Container Depot to get money so he could buy beer.

DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said a man was found with 14 stab wounds near the boundary wall of Domestic Container Depot, Okhla on May 26. He was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared brought dead. “Police scanned his Facebook account and established his identity,” he said, adding that his phone was missing. “During the probe, Chauhan’s mobile was found with one Manoj. It had been sold several times and the accused, Sandeep, was traced,” he said. During questioning, the accused said he was an alcoholic. “On the night of the incident, he said, he needed money to buy beer. He went to a nearby meat shop and stole a butcher knife. He then saw Chauhan near the depot and tried to rob him, but he fought back. The accused then stabbed Chauhan 14 times and fled,” Biswal said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App