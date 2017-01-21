Delhi: No HC order on row over assembly secretary

While agreeing to place the matter before L-G Anil Baijal, Mehra said the decision to appoint the officer and to extend his deputation was taken after a discussion between the chief minister and speaker. While agreeing to place the matter before L-G Anil Baijal, Mehra said the decision to appoint the officer and to extend his deputation was taken after a discussion between the chief minister and speaker.

The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to pass any orders on a plea filed by the Delhi Assembly speaker against the Lt-Governor’s decision to allow repatriation of Assembly secretary P K Suryadevara to his parent cadre, the All India Radio, and observed that the L-G should “revisit” the order.

“Let the L-G have a re-look at his order, but not as a direction from this court. Place it before him. If he decides not to review it, then we will take it up,” Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva told Delhi government standing counsel Rahul Mehra.

The court’s observation was made after the counsel for Prasar Bharati informed the bench that a meeting was held between the speaker and the Director General (DG) of AIR, but no conclusion had been reached.

The court will now hear the matter on February 2.