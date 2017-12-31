Delhi: No exit at Rajiv Chowk after 8 pm on New Year’s Eve 

The Rajiv Chowk Metro station is one of the busiest metro stations in Delhi. (Express Photo/File) The Rajiv Chowk Metro station is one of the busiest metro stations in Delhi. (Express Photo/File)

Delhi Metro officials Friday said that passengers will not be permitted to exit at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station from 8 pm on New Year’s Eve due to security reasons.

The DMRC had earlier said that exit at the station would be barred from 9 pm. In a statement, on Saturday, the DMRC said, “As advised by Delhi Police, the passengers from the Rajiv Chowk Metro station will not be allowed to exit from 8 pm onwards on New Year’s Eve, that is, December 31, 2017, as against the earlier announcement of 9 pm onwards.”

“However, passengers will be allowed to enter the Rajiv Chowk Metro station from ‘F’ and ‘B’ block side gates after 8 pm to board the trains. This will enable people visiting Connaught Place to go out from CP to their desired destination,” the Delhi Metro further said.

