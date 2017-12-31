Delhi: No exit at Rajiv Chowk after 8 pm on New Year’s Eve 

Kamala Mills Fire
“However, passengers will be allowed to enter the Rajiv Chowk Metro station from ‘F’ and ‘B’ block side gates after 8 pm to board the trains."

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: December 31, 2017 3:01 am
New years eve, Delhi, Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, Delhi Metro timings on New Years Eve, Indian Express, Delhi News The Rajiv Chowk Metro station is one of the busiest metro stations in Delhi. (Express Photo/File)
Delhi Metro officials Friday said that passengers will not be permitted to exit at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station from 8 pm on New Year’s Eve due to security reasons.

The DMRC had earlier said that exit at the station would be barred from 9 pm. In a statement, on Saturday, the DMRC said, “As advised by Delhi Police, the passengers from the Rajiv Chowk Metro station will not be allowed to exit from 8 pm onwards on New Year’s Eve, that is, December 31, 2017, as against the earlier announcement of 9 pm onwards.”

“However, passengers will be allowed to enter the Rajiv Chowk Metro station from ‘F’ and ‘B’ block side gates after 8 pm to board the trains. This will enable people visiting Connaught Place to go out from CP to their desired destination,” the Delhi Metro further said.

