Delhi: Nine-year-old pug on morning walk stolen

The north district police have formed several teams to look for a nine-year-old pug named Trump, which was “stolen” while it was being taken for a morning walk in north Delhi’s Roop Nagar area on Tuesday.

Police said the dog was with a security guard when it was stolen, around 6.30 am, police said.

The dog belongs to one Mahendra Nath, who had asked a security guard in his locality, Omvir, to take it out for a morning walk, police said. As Omvir was leading the animal, two people came in a car and picked up the dog, police said.

Omvir told police that he tried to hold on to the pug, even as the vehicle started moving, but he eventually lost his grip.

Police added that Omvir suffered injuries while trying to save the animal. A case has been registered and police are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the accused.

Police said that even though the car used by the accused is visible in some of the footage, its registration number is not visible in any video clip. The animal’s owners told police that the dog is old and has poor vision.

The dog’s owner couple has also offered a reward of Rs 11,000 for any person who comes forward with information about the missing animal.

