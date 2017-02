The Delhi zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a Nigerian man at IGIA for smuggling 90 capsules of cocaine, weighing 1.3 kg. According to NCB officials, this is the biggest recovery in terms of the number of capsules found in a peddler’s stomach.

Officials said the accused, Okonkwoh Monday Tony, arrived at Delhi airport on February 6. “During questioning, he confessed to having cocaine capsules in his stomach,” Deputy Director General (NCB) Rajender Pal Singh said.