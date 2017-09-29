NGT fines four real estate developers

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a fine on four real estate developers in Delhi, as it was found that the rainwater harvesting systems installed by them were not functional.

The bench, headed by Justice Jawad Rahim, imposed an environment compensation of Rs 3 lakh each on the builders after perusing the inspection report filed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

The DPCC informed the NGT that some of the builders had removed the deficiencies that were pointed out to them, rectifying the problem in the rainwater harvesting structure.

“We are satisfied that as of now the noticees appear to be compliant unit. However, for the violation they have committed, compensation has to be imposed. Thus, the amount of compensation payable by the noticees…shall be Rs 3 lakh each, and it shall be deposited within three weeks,” the bench said.

The NGT issued notices to two other real estate companies, asking them to appear before them on October 12. Last year, several hospitals, malls and hotels were pulled up by the NGT on the issue.

