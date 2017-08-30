Delhi: New plan to skill city’s ‘at-risk’ youth

Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik (File Photo) Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik (File Photo)

Siblings Divyanshi (18) and Prince (17) are hopeful they will soon get jobs. After their father’s death a year ago, the siblings were at a loss as he was the sole breadwinner for the family. They did not know how to help their mother run the household that also comprises two younger siblings.

“Two months ago, some police officers came to our JJ Cluster in Paharganj and told us they are launching three-month-long skill development classes. We were told if we go for the classes, we will get exposure and jobs. First, my brother joined the course, and then I did,” Divyanshi told The Indian Express. The two are among the 2,269 candidates who have been selected to be trained by 36 training partners in 45 skills.

In a bid to provide street children and unemployed youth in the city opportunities to realise their potential, the Delhi Police has launched Yuva, a skill development training programme. The programme — in collaboration with National Skill Development Corporation and Confederation of Indian Industry — was launched by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Elaborating on the programme, Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik told The Indian Express that it will help “fence-sitters” who are more prone to committing crimes.

“As per a recent study, we have found that 90 per cent of the street crimes are done by first-timers. The study has also found that there has been a 45 per cent increase in the number of snatchers arrested this year as compared to last year. Prevention of street crimes and snatching is the prime reason behind starting the programme. Anti-snatching teams at police stations are undoubtedly working. But we had to think of some long-term strategy,” said Patnaik.

