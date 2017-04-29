Delhi: New constables have 433 from the Northeast

The first batch of 964 constables are set to join the ranks of the Delhi Police after completion of their training. Of these, 433 belong to Northeastern states. They took oath in a colourful ceremonial parade after successfully completing their basic training.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju took the salute of the marching contingents. The parade was

attended by Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other senior officers.

