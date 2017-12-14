Delhi needs more buses, not officials in jail: HC to AAP govt

The Delhi High Court told the AAP government that it could send its officials to jail for contempt of the Supreme Court’s 19-year-old direction to augment its bus fleet, but the city needed more buses than officials in prison.

“We can still send you to jail. But what the city needs is buses, not you in jail,” the court said as it pulled up the Delhi government for not buying low-floor, disabled-friendly CNG buses in the last 10 years on the ground that their cost was unrealistic.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice

C Hari Shankar also questioned the basis for the Delhi government’s assessment that the cost cited by Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland for supplying the buses was “unrealistic, exorbitant and unjustifiable”. PTI

