Delhi needs e-vehicles to check pollution: Arvind Kejriwal

CM of Delhi and AAP Party leader Arvind Kejriwal. Express Photo by Amit Mehra CM of Delhi and AAP Party leader Arvind Kejriwal. Express Photo by Amit Mehra

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Delhi government wants to run battery-operated buses and cars to bring down pollution level in the national capital. Addressing e-rickshaw drivers at an event for the payment of subsidy amount to them, Kejriwal said there was a need to reduce the number of diesel and petrol-run vehicles to check pollution.

“Today, pollution is the biggest problem in Delhi. E-rickshaw does not cause pollution (and) I hope that in future, buses, cars and all vehicles will run on electricity and battery,” he said at the event held at Indira Gandhi Stadium here. “We also want that more vehicles should run on battery and electricity so that the number of diesel and petrol-run vehicles could be reduced, leading to decline in pollution level,” he added.

The chief minister said e-rickshaw drivers are doing a favour for the people of Delhi as the vehicles being run by them fight pollution. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said e-rickshaw drivers were like “soldiers” who fight against rising pollution.

The subsidy, which runs into Rs 15,000 and Rs 30,000, is intended to promote the eco-friendly three-wheelers used by commuters for short distances. Kejriwal disbursed the subsidy money to the owners of registered e-rickshaws. In total, around 6,000 applicants were given financial aid.

He also asked those who did not get the amount today to submit their required documents to the transport department MLAs’ offices until July 22 and subsequently, the government will transfer subsidy amount into their bank account till July 31.

Last month, the transport department had notified making Aadhaar card details compulsory for those seeking subsidy on e-rickshaws registered in the city, in order to “prevent duplicacy” in grant of the financial assistance. The Delhi government in its current financial year budget has earmarked Rs 1.06 crore for providing subsidy to e-rickshaw owners.

Listing out the AAP government’s achievements, the Delhi chief minister said it has introduced several public-welfare schemes including free tests and free surgery at private laboratories and hospitals, respectively, for both poor and rich people in the city.

