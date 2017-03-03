Delhi: NDMC cancels Hotel Le Méridien’s licence, Taj Mansingh to be auctioned

Hotel Le Méridien owes NDMC around Rs 526 crore Hotel Le Méridien owes NDMC around Rs 526 crore

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Thursday cancelled Hotel Le Méridien’s licence, owing to non-payment of dues amounting to around Rs 526 crore. The civic body has also decided to auction the iconic Taj Mansingh Hotel. Both the decisions were pending for long. The proposal to revoke the licence was brought in by Naresh Kumar, the chairperson of NDMC, officials said. In an official statement, the NDMC said, “The Council decided to move before the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi for variation of interim order in the matter, keeping in view the gross abuse of process of law by the Hotel Le Méridian, and to initiate eviction and recovery proceedings against the Hotel Le Méridian.”

NDMC vice-chairperson Karan Singh Tawar said, “The council has decided that eviction proceedings will be initiated against them under the provisions of The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Act) Act without any further delay.”

When contacted, officials at Le Méridien said that operations at the hotel were uninterrupted. “We have not received any official communication yet. The case is sub-judice. All hotel operations are continuing,” a spokesperson said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said they support the NDMC’s decision to auction Taj Mansingh Hotel and to terminate Hotel Le Méridien’s licence and observed that the private “companies cannot exploit good relations with government”.

The Centre had in 2015 set up a three-member fact-finding committee, headed by then joint secretary (MHA) K K Pathak. The panel recommended a CBI probe against Le Méridien that was approved by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

The findings of the committee also led to differences of opinion between former home secretary L C Goyal and the then additional secretary (MHA) Anant Kumar Singh. Both were transferred out of the Home Ministry. Former NDMC chairman and UT cadre IAS officer, Jalaj Srivastava, was at the centre of the CBI probe.