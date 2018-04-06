Delhi-NCR residents witness dust storm, thundershowers; temperature dips

According to Skymet Weather, beginning with Friday, Delhi-NCR is all set to record thunderstorm and dust storm for the next 24-48 hours. According to Skymet Weather, beginning with Friday, Delhi-NCR is all set to record thunderstorm and dust storm for the next 24-48 hours.

After enduring days of sweltering heat, Delhi-NCR residents witnessed a powerful dust storm and rain which brought down the temperature, Friday evening. The dusty wind hit the national capital a little after 4 pm. This was followed by heavy rain.

On Friday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded 33-degree Celsius and 22 degree Celsius respectively. The maximum temperature in the past few days had consistently stayed above the 30-degree Celsius mark.

According to Skymet Weather, beginning with Friday, Delhi-NCR is all set to record thunderstorm and dust storm for the next 24-48 hours. The intensity of rains is likely to pick up the pace by April 9 and people can expect some rain and thundershowers till April 10. This will be on account of the passage of another Western Disturbance, which would keep the circulations activated.

Delhi weather turns awesome. View from inside Nepal’s embassy. pic.twitter.com/LjNROZkeMA — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) April 6, 2018

Just now : Dust storm hits delhi. Light rain bring releaf to the city. Awesome Weather right now. @NBTDilli pic.twitter.com/uahtquhBDd — prashant soni (@PrashantSoniNBT) April 6, 2018

“In wake of these rains, both the day and night temperatures would fall and start settling around near normal. Afternoons would be slightly warm, but nights would be cool and comfortable in coming days,” the Skymet Weather said.

