Strong wind conditions witnessed in Noida as a dust storm appeared to be developing. (Photo/Arawat Kumar) Strong wind conditions witnessed in Noida as a dust storm appeared to be developing. (Photo/Arawat Kumar)

A sudden dust storm hit Delhi NCR on Friday evening, taking people by surprise. The IMD had, however, forecasted partly cloudy skies and gusty winds in the city earlier today.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd