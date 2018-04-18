Delhi: Another killer blaze, another locked door

The fire is believed to have started from the electricity meter. (Abhinav Saha) The fire is believed to have started from the electricity meter. (Abhinav Saha)

Two power press operators working at a crockery-making factory in southwest Delhi’s Nawada Industrial Area died in a blaze at the factory Tuesday night.

The Delhi Fire Services said a short circuit in the electric meter sparked the fire, which spread through a mattress and engulfed the factory.

Labourers working the night shift were caught off guard — they tried to escape but the main gate was allegedly locked from the outside, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shibesh Singh said that a case has been registered against Ranbir Singh, owner of Bindas Crockery. “He is yet to be arrested. FSL teams have been sent to collect forensic evidence and the fire department is yet to file a report on the cause,” Singh said.

The dead, Satyender and Arvind, hailed from Bihar’s Nawada and had been working at the factory for two years. Police said they died due to suffocation. A third worker, Chandan, is receiving treatment at DDU hospital.

The building, located on a 200 square metre plot, earlier housed a surgical knife factory. The crockery unit came up two years ago.

DFS chief fire officer said the fire call was made at 10.50 pm. “Seven vehicles, including five water tenders, were sent. They took time to reach as it was a narrow lane,” Garg said.

Satyam (20), who stays above the factory with his parents, said lights at the factory started flickering around 10.30 pm. “By the time we reached the factory area, the main gate was on fire. We did not hear the men; they must have died by then,” he said.

Satyam’s family connected a water pipe with a tanker while locals tripped the main switch surrounding the three factories . “As we sprayed water, the fire grew,” said Ashura, Satyam’s sister.

The family then abandoned the firefighting attempt and saved their lives by gaining entrance to an adjacent building’s terrace. It took fire tenders more than an hour to extinguish the fire.

“At least we had an opening to escape. They were trapped with a closed gate and no windows,” Ashura said.

