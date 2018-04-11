Delhi: Muslim man claims harassment on bus, says was asked to utter ‘jai mata di’

A case has been registered on the complaint of the victim and efforts are on to nab the accused persons, a senior police officer said. (Express Archive/representational) A case has been registered on the complaint of the victim and efforts are on to nab the accused persons, a senior police officer said. (Express Archive/representational)

A 29-year-old Muslim man has claimed that he was harassed on a bus in New Delhi by two men who asked him to utter a religious slogan and roughed him up. In his complaint to the police, Maulana Aftab Alam, who teaches at a mosque in New Delhi, said he was also asked about his nationality by the two men.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the victim and efforts are on to nab the accused persons, a senior police officer said. Alam, who is a resident of JJ Colony in Bawana, said in his complaint that he was heading home from Shahbad Dairy, outer Delhi, when the incident took place on the night of April 8. “The two men of Prahladpur village, aged around 35-40, asked me whether I was an Indian. When I said yes I am an Indian, they asked me to say ‘jai mata di’, which I did, but they started roughing me up,” Alam said in the complaint.

Later, the two men got down at the Prahaladpur bus stand. Alam did not know the duo, the police officer said. After the incident, Alam called the police. He got his statement registered and was also medically examined, but no injuries were found on his body.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App