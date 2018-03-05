Delhi murder: 35-year-old stabbed to death in CR Park, police yet to ascertain motive

A 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by two people in south Delhi’s CR Park area on Sunday night. (Representative image) A 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by two people in south Delhi’s CR Park area on Sunday night. (Representative image)

A 35-year-old man died after he was allegedly stabbed by two people in south Delhi’s CR Park area on Sunday night. Police said the man, identified as Dashrath Mukhia, worked as a cook at a bungalow in Greater Kailash and was returning home when the attack took place.

The incident took place at about 9.30 pm near Yamuna Apartment in CR Park. “Dashrath was waiting for a bus when two people approached him and stabbed him multiple times. Dahsrath, despite being injured, ran away but soon collapsed,” a police officer said.

The residents informed the police and rushed Dashrath to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Police said they have recovered a footage from a CCTV camera installed outside the apartment, in which two attackers are seen escaping, after stabbing Dashrath. “On the basis of the CCTV footage, we are trying to identify the accused. Prima facie it appeared to be a case of a personnel enmity, as valuables are intact with the victim. The case is being investigated from all angles,” said DCP (south) Romil Baaniya.

