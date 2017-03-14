Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) elections on April 22, counting on April 25

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)

The elections to the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) will take place on April 22, the Election Commission announced. The model code of conduct is already in place. While the filing of nominations will begin on March 27, the votes will be counted on April 25.

The elections this time will see an interesting three-cornered contest between the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress. The AAP, that cruised to a landslide victory in the Assembly elections in 2015, hopes to replicate the success in the corporation election as well. The city has seen frequent war of words between the AAP-led Delhi government and the BJP-led MCD.

Currently, the three corporations are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP has 153 councillors in the three civic bodies, namely North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). There at 272 seats at stake with NDMC and SDMC accounting for 104 seats each, while 64 seats fall under EDMC.

Newly-appointed Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said the party would drop all sitting councillors and attempt to ‘infuse fresh blood’ in the election fray. Even family members of councillors will not get tickets, Tiwari confirmed.

