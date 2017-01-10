Delhi: Mother, 3-yr-old daughter found with throats slit

A three-year-old girl and her mother were found dead, with their throats slit, at their rented accommodation in east Delhi’s Mandawali area on Monday evening. Though police have found a suicide note, they suspect it may have been written by the killer.

The matter came to light around 6 pm when Mithilesh, who works as a train driver, found the bodies of his wife and daughter after returning home from work.’

Watch What Else Is making News

“The door of the house was locked from inside but a window was open. The throats of both victims were slit. A suicide note has been recovered from the spot, but it seems that the attacker wrote it,” said Omvir Singh Bishnoi, DCP (east district).

“I am committing suicide after killing my daughter. I am under depression due to my illness. No one is responsible for our death,” read the note, written in Hindi. Sources said police have seized the suicide note and have started a probe into the incident.