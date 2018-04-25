Delhi: Months after woman’s suicide, father says she was being blackmailed

The girl’s father claimed that he had filed a complaint with police last year, but no action had been taken. (Representational Image) The girl’s father claimed that he had filed a complaint with police last year, but no action had been taken. (Representational Image)

Months after his daughter committed suicide at their Neb Sarai home, the father of a 23-year-old Civil Services aspirant has registered an FIR against her friend, alleging that he harassed and blackmailed his daughter and also threatened to upload objectionable photos of her.

A senior officer of the south district confirmed that an FIR under IPC Section 306 (abetment of suicide) has been registered against the man. “We have started investigation after registering an FIR following the court’s order,” the officer said.

The girl’s father claimed that he had filed a complaint with police last year, but no action had been taken. He said he eventually filed a complaint with a Delhi court to get an abetment of suicide case registered. “The woman was pursuing MCom from IGNOU and preparing for UPSC exams when she met the man at a coaching institute. Three months before the suicide, the family claims the woman appeared disturbed and kept aloof,” the officer said.

The father alleged that on August 4 last year, hours before she hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her room, she was crying and told him that her a friend had threatened to defame her. “She told her father that she even gave the man some money. Her father claims he asked her to approach police, but she dissuaded him and asked him to drop her at the coaching institute. She returned around 3.30 pm and briefly called him around 4 pm. Around 8.30 pm, he came to know that she had committed suicide,” the officer said.

The father told police that he met her daughter’s friends and came to know that the man had been blackmailing her. She had also left her job, but did not tell her family about it, police said.

