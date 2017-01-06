Delhi molestation case: Probe to find out how crowd gathered so fast

CCTV footage of the mob attacking the chowki. Source: Praveen Khanna CCTV footage of the mob attacking the chowki. Source: Praveen Khanna

Unable to identify anyone in the mob that attacked the Batra police outpost on New Year’s Eve, Delhi Police has turned to RWAs and owners of coaching centres in Mukherjee Nagar. Police have even shared CCTV and mobile phone footage of the incident with them to try and identify the assailants.

Even as a separate police team is working on identifying the woman who was molested that day. Special Commissioner of Police (law and order) S B K Singh said an internal probe has been launched to ascertain why and how such a large crowd gathered that fast despite police presence.

Sources also said residents of women PGs in the area have been contacted to identify the victim. DCP (northwest district) Milind Dumbre said efforts are on to nab the two suspects.

Sources said police had some leads that the suspects were students preparing for entrance exams and almost 1,200-1,500 students have been questioned.