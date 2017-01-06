Delhi molestation case: Police chowki battered after attack by ‘students’

The police post in Mukherjee Nagar. Source: Praveen Khanna The police post in Mukherjee Nagar. Source: Praveen Khanna

Broken windowpanes, metal grills and broken doors — this was the state of a small, three-room police chowki outside the Batra cinema complex in Mukherjee Nagar post the ruckus caused due to a riot on New Year’s Eve.

The “riot” was caused by a group of young men, reportedly students living in nearby PGs, who attacked the police chowki after two officers intervened and stopped two men from allegedly “molesting” a woman.

A woman constable, who was at the chowki, said the four women constables and 15 male personnel on duty at the time of the attack, were “outnumbered” by the mob.

Watch What Else Is making News

Both entry doors of the police post now bear gouge marks and scrapes from the stones hurled at them. One large window is missing a portion of its grill, and every single window pane is damaged.

“We had to hide in the room inside because the students began hurling stones and shouting obscene words,” said the constable.

As the mob attacked the post, the emergency response vehicle (ERV) on duty nearby attempted to intervene and warn the students.

However, the enraged mob started to pelt stones at the ERV, injuring 57-year-old sub inspector Sajjan Kumar. “A stone was hurled from behind the jeep and hit me on the head, even my cap got torn,’ said Kumar.

An ASI is still on leave with “muscle injuries” from the mob attack, while two constables received injuries that required medical treatment. Many other police personnel received minor injuries. ASI Anil Kaushik, who was reportedly one of the personnel who stopped the “molestation” attempt, also received injuries on his arm. “We switched on the lights and siren of the ERV and warned the mob that we will arrest them all and send them back to their parents. We were only 15, and the 800 students outnumbered us.” said Kumar.

After several minutes into the mob attack on the police post, personnel were rushed in from nearby police stations, and senior officers came in to control the situation.