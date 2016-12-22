Delhi: Minutes after alerting mother, girl shot dead by friend in Mercedes

At the mortuary where the 17-year-old girl’s body was taken for post-mortem. Amit Mehra. At the mortuary where the 17-year-old girl’s body was taken for post-mortem. Amit Mehra.

WITH HER mother watching, a 17-year-old girl was gunned down outside her house in Najafgarh in southwest Delhi on Tuesday night. The victim was allegedly shot by a friend inside his Mercedes Benz, minutes after she told her mother that something “bad” had happened.

Police sources said the girl had left her house around 2.30 pm on Tuesday. “She told her mother that she was going to attend a birthday party in Rajouri Garden,” said a police officer.

According to the police, the girl called up her mother at 7.30 pm and said she would be home in 20 minutes. “She was crying on the phone and said that something bad had happened to her. Her mother panicked and called a friend of the girl, who lives in the same locality, for help,” said a police officer involved in the investigation.

He said the girl’s friend and her brother went looking for her on a scooter. Unable to find her, they returned home after about 20 minutes. Minutes later, a Mercedes Benz stopped outside their house.

“Soon after, a black Mercedes stopped outside the house. The relative went to speak to two men inside, saying he knew them both,” said a senior police officer.

According to the police, there was a heated argument, after which the suspect came out of the vehicle. “He said, “aaj ye kahani yahin khatam kar doonga (Today I will finish the story here)’, opened the passenger door, and shot the victim dead… The suspect then fled on foot,” said the officer.

DCP (southwest) Surender Kumar said the other person in the vehicle and the girl’s friend are being questioned. “The motive is not clear yet. We are investigating,” he said.

“The victim had lunch with the suspect in Rajouri Garden and later went shopping in Dwarka at around 7 pm. When her mother called up the victim at around 5 pm, she did not take the call,” said another police officer.

Police said while the girl’s father was in Jaipur, her mother had disapproved of her going for the birthday party.