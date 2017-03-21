Delhi Minorities Commission report: ‘Intervened in six cases to prevent communal flare-up’

The Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) has, in its annual report, listed six cases that it had intervened in during the 2015-2016 fiscal year. While the commission had listed the Trilokpuri riots and attacks on churches in the capital in its annual report in 2014, in its latest report, it mentioned the alleged attacks on Muslims over suspected beef possession, obstruction of namaaz and placing of ‘idols’ in a Muslim place of worship.

Of a total 109 complaints that the commission received in 2015-16, 76 came from Muslims, 18 from Sikhs, 13 from Christians and one each from Jains and those belonging to other religions.

The commission has, in the report, cited an incident at Khajoori Khas area in east Delhi on August 1, 2015, in which 50 to 60 people pelted stones, burnt down a motorcycle and attacked passersby after a vehicle “loading crust of animals” was suspected to be used for “cow slaughter”. The DMC stated that it intervened in the issue so that the “communal incident does not flare up and is contained”.

According to the commission report, a Muslim dhaba was attacked in Kirari on November 29, 2015, “for alleged use of beef”. In September 2015, “200 anti-social elements” created nuisance and obstruction in offering “Namaaz”.

The DMC report also talks of an incident in which Hindus and Muslims sparred over a flag-hoisting ceremony at a children’s park in Holambi Kalan. The other incident that found place in the annual report was the installing of ‘idols’ along the wall of a mosque in Najafgarh in August 2015. Of the 109 complaints that the DMC received in 2015-16, it disposed of 55 till January this year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now