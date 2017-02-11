Delhi: Minor sisters foil attempt by 2 drivers to ‘drag them into car’

Two sisters, aged eight and nine, foiled an attempt by two drivers to allegedly drag them into a car in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar area on Thursday, police said. Both men have been arrested for allegedly stalking and attempting to kidnap the two minors. The incident took place when the girls were returning from school. The girls study in Class IV and V, police said. The elder of the two told The Indian Express that the accused had been “stalking” them for the last two days.

The accused have been identified as Praveen Kumar, who drives an Uber, and his friend Dheer Pal, who drives a black and yellow taxi. “On Tuesday, a man tried to stop us while we were returning from school. He asked us our names and address. When we did not respond, he threatened us and tried to hold my hand. But we ran to the Shiv Mandir nearby and hid there,” the elder sister said.

“The next day, too, he tried to talk to us at the same spot. We ignored him and hurried home. When we told our mother about this, she said she will come to pick us up from school the next time. But on Thursday, she got caught up with work and couldn’t come. When we were returning, the man was standing at the same place, but this time with another person,” she said.

According to police, on seeing the men approaching them, both girls started running. That’s when one of them allegedly held the hand of one of the girls, and she started shouting. “He also tried to drag me into

his car,” said the girl in her statement to police. People at the spot caught hold of the accused and made a PCR call, police said. The girls’ family also reached. Their father, too, is a driver, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) O P Bishnoi said a case of stalking, attempt to kidnap and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered at Pandav Nagar police station. Sources said the two accused live in Mandawali with their families.