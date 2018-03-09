Delhi: Minor ‘mows down’ auto driver at Tolstoy Marg

The auto driver, identified as Shiv Shankar Mahato, succumbed to his injuries at RML Hospital. The three boys are undergoing treatment at the same hospital,” a senior police officer said. (Representative image) The auto driver, identified as Shiv Shankar Mahato, succumbed to his injuries at RML Hospital. The three boys are undergoing treatment at the same hospital,” a senior police officer said. (Representative image)

A 68-year-old autorickshaw driver died after a car, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old, rammed his vehicle at Tolstoy Marg around 5.45 am on Thursday. The incident took place when the boy was allegedly driving with two of his friends, police said.

DCP (New Delhi district) Madhur Verma said an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC at Barakhamba Road police station, and police are likely to arrest the juvenile’s father since the car is registered in his name. The boy’s father, a businessman in northeast Delhi, will also be booked under the Motor Vehicles Act.

“As they reached Tolstoy Marg, the boy lost control of the vehicle near a turn, and rammed into the autorickshaw coming from the other side. The auto driver, identified as Shiv Shankar Mahato, succumbed to his injuries at RML Hospital. The three boys are undergoing treatment at the same hospital,” a senior police officer said.

Shankar is survived by his son Kameshwar, who also drives an autorickshaw. He lived in DDA flats on Mata Sundari Road. “We both drove autos in alternate shifts to earn enough money to sustain. I don’t even have enough money to take my father’s body to my village for his last rites,” Kameshwar said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App