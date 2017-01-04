Delhi: Minor kills husband of ex-girlfriend, shouts ‘she will only be mine’

The incident took place barely 50 metres from Kalyanpuri police station at 5 pm on January 1. The incident took place barely 50 metres from Kalyanpuri police station at 5 pm on January 1.

Unable to persuade a 19-year-old married woman to elope with him, a 17-year-old boy stabbed her husband to death — right after shouting “she will only be mine”. According to police, such was the infatuation that the accused went to the woman’s wedding, visited her in-laws’ home thrice and even tried to blackmail her into eloping with him.

The incident took place barely 50 metres from Kalyanpuri police station at 5 pm on January 1. According to police, the accused also showed a photo of himself with the woman to her husband before stabbing him thrice in the neck. He fled the spot, but was apprehended later. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

According to police, the woman said in her statement that she was in a two-year relationship with the accused before she got married. She told police that she broke all ties with him after marriage, but he kept trying to persuade her to elope with him.

“The boy attended her wedding and even visited her in-laws’ house posing as her cousin. He also used to call her on the phone,” said a police officer.

“The victim’s family has also lodged a complaint against the woman and her family. We are investigating,” the officer said.

The victim’s family said they were unaware that the accused had been after the woman. “When the accused claimed he was the woman’s cousin, nobody informed us he was lying. We had no clue he was following her,” said the victim’s sister.

The woman’s father, however, said he was unaware of her previous relationship. He said his daughter and son-in-law usually came to their place in a car. “But this time, they had come on a bike. Minutes after they left, we heard people shouting. We rushed outside and saw my daughter under the bike, unable to move,” said the father.