Delhi: Minor dies after man posing as doctor treats her

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:June 2, 2017 4:50 am

A five-year-old girl died after a man allegedly posing as a doctor prescribed her medicines for three days, in Mamura village, Noida Phase III. Police said the girl, Akriti, was being treated by R Islam after she had a fever. Zaheer Khan, SHO, Noida Phase III, said Islam had locked his clinic and fled. “A case has been registered against Islam for posing as a doctor and a search is underway to find him.”

Akriti’s father, Mukesh Pandey, said he went to the clinic as his daughter had fever since Sunday. “Islam gave us a syrup and tablets and told us to bathe our daughter twice a day. But her condition started to deteriorate after she had the tablets,” the father said.

He said on Wednesday, his daughter started losing consciousness. “Islam asked us to go to a hospital and accompanied us. However, he did not come inside. My daughter was declared brought dead by doctors,” he said.

