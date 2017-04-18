Delhi: Minor boy rapes five-year-old

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:April 18, 2017 4:04 am
A five-year-old girl was raped by a 16-year-old boy, who lives in her neighbourhood at Vijay Vihar in Rohini. The accused lured her on the pretext of buying sweets and took her to a vacant plot where he raped her, police said.
In another case, a 21-year-old “mentally unstable” woman was allegedly locked inside a rickshaw repair shop and raped by a 60-year-old man in Shahdara’s Farsh Bazar area Sunday afternoon, police said. The accused, who owns the shop in the victim’s neighbourhood, has been arrested, said a senior officer.
