Delhi: Minor apprehended for raping 11-year-old at madrasa, say police

The accused has been charged under sections of kidnapping and the POCSO Act The accused has been charged under sections of kidnapping and the POCSO Act

A 17-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly abducting and raping an 11-year-old girl inside a madrasa in Sahibabad, police said. Confirming the incident, DCP (east) Pankaj Singh said the juvenile will be produced before the juvenile board on Tuesday. He has been charged under sections of kidnapping and the POCSO Act, police said.

“Around 9.30-10 pm last night, a Delhi Police team reached our station and asked for help in recovering a girl who had allegedly gone missing from Ghazipur. We were told she was at a madrasa. A team was sent and the girl was found there. The Delhi Police team took the girl with them. Her medical examination and the FIR are being done in Delhi. She was the only girl in the madrasa at the time,” said Rakesh Singh, SHO of Sahibabad police station in Ghaziabad.

The girl’s father claimed his daughter had gone missing on April 21. “She told me over the phone that she was out to buy something for her younger brother,” he said. He said that when she didn’t return, they called her and looked for her in the locality before filing a missing person complaint.

Police said they managed to procure CCTV footage purportedly showing the accused taking her in an autorickshaw. They also scanned call detail records of a phone at the girl’s home, which pointed them in the direction of the accused, police said. An officer said the accused knew her from when her family stayed in Ghaziabad, before they moved to east Delhi.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App