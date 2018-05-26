Delhi minister Satyendar Jain awaits Goyal answer on power crisis

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo). Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo).

Since the capital is getting less power than its allocation from thermal power plants, forcing the discoms to buy power at a “substantially higher cost” from exchanges, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain wrote to his counterpart at the Centre, Piyush Goyal, on May 17 to resolve the “crisis”.

Jain Friday complained that Goyal has not responded to his SOS yet.

However, officials in the power department said the outages being reported from various parts of the city were due to local faults. “The shortfall is being met by buying power at a substantially higher rate from power exchanges,” said officials.

In his letter, Jain said the coal-based Dadri I and II and Badarpur plants are facing coal shortage, and “at present some of them have coal stock availability for only one-two days”. The situation has been aggravated by the fact that two major lines of the powergrid are closed. ENS

