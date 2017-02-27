A meal’s journey

Food being served at the South Delhi Municipal Corporation Primary Girls/Boys School. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal Food being served at the South Delhi Municipal Corporation Primary Girls/Boys School. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

With nine children falling sick after dead rats were found in their food, the spotlight is back on mid-day meals. The Indian Express tracks the food from the kitchens to the students, and discovers some bumps along the way

A peppery aroma emanates from the Jay Gee Humanitarian Society’s mid-day meal kitchen in southwest Delhi’s Sultanpur, amid a sputtering of machines and flurry of human activity. On a Wednesday morning, nearly 70 men — supervisors, cooks, housekeeping staff and helpers — mop the 3,400 square yard area, load three 500 kg capacity steamers with potatoes, wash over 2,000 kg of rice, roll out 50,000 puris, temper over 800 kg of curry, and, finally, test the quality of food. On the menu today is aloo-puri for three Delhi government schools and kadhi-chawal for six Municipal Corporation of Delhi schools.

“We have 104 people and the second shift, which prepares meals for evening schools, is at work now. Between midnight and 5 pm, our kitchen prepares meals for 31 Delhi government schools and 124 MCD schools, which is about 80,000 students,” says Godfrey Pereira, the NGO secretary. His is one of the 43 NGOs that supply mid-day meals to 18.46 lakh children in Delhi schools, run or aided by the Directorate of Education, the north, east and south civic bodies, the New Delhi Municipal Council and the Delhi Cantonment Board.

“Unlike rural centres, there are no kitchen-cum-stores on school campuses in Delhi, primarily due to lack of space. All mid-day meals are prepared and delivered by NGOs, selected through a tender every three years… It’s a massive operation, and a small mistake at any of the levels — procuring, cleaning, cooking or serving — can have major repercussions,” says Pereira, 58, whose NGO has been a part of the programme since 2003. “Ye floor se paani saaf karo,” Pereira instructs one of the helpers, pointing to the water that spread after rice was drained. He has just begun his rounds of the kitchen and will inspect all departments — grain clearing, cooking, vegetable cutting, dish washing, frying and storage areas — over the next few hours.

The “small mistake” Pereira refers to is what could have led to dead rats slipping into mid-day meals served at the Government Boys’ Senior Secondary School in Deoli earlier this month. Nine students were hospitalised after consuming food provided by Jan Chetna Jagriti & Shaikshanik Vikas, one of the 16 NGOs that supply mid-day meals to Delhi government schools. The incident prompted Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to ordered an inspection of 33 such kitchens by secretary-level officers.

Pereira feels that though checks and balances are in place, an error can occur, or be introduced, at any stage, including after food has left the kitchen. “You can never rule out sabotage. It’s a competitive field and anyone who has lost out on the tender can bribe a driver or helper to spoil food,” he says, checking the tempering of the potato curry. “Jaldi karo, vans aane waali hongi,” he says.

Narender Singh, a member of the Suparbhat Education and Social Welfare Society, which supplies mid-day meals to 28 Delhi government schools, feels that problems run much deeper. “While 43 NGOs get the contract to provide these meals, they end up sub-letting their duties to other organisations. In case of Jan Chetna Jagriti & Shaikshanik Vikas, food was being provided by a third party. In such situations, monitoring quality becomes difficult,” alleges Singh, whose NGO has been delivering meals since 2004. Jan Chetna Jagriti & Shaikshanik Vikas refused to comment on the matter. “Then there is the issue of training the staff. These third-party vendors simply hire daily wagers. The government must look into this,” he adds.

***

Food being prepared at the Jay Gee Humanitarian Society’s mid-day meal kitchen in southwest Delhi’s Sultanpur. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal Food being prepared at the Jay Gee Humanitarian Society’s mid-day meal kitchen in southwest Delhi’s Sultanpur. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

The mid-day meal scheme has been operational in Delhi for nearly 15 years now. A November 2001 Supreme Court order made it compulsory for all government and government-assisted primary schools to provide the meals. Two years later, the programme was first implemented in Delhi in 410 MCD schools, and in 2004, it was extended to primary classes of Sarvodaya schools, under the Directorate of Education. In October 2007, the scheme was revised to cover children in upper primary classes as well — VI to VIII.

Since then, selected service providers have been supplying meals with a minimum of 450 calories and 12 gm of protein to children in Classes I-V, and with 700 calories and 20 gm of protein for students of Classes VI-VIII.

Pereira, now checking the consistency of the kadhi in an 800 kg aluminium vessel, says that while NGOs try and stick to the calorific and protein requirements, the budget for meals is very low. “We try and add ingredients such as soya chunks to meet the protein content, but apart from grains, which we get from the Food Corporation of India godowns, there is no subsidy on any ingredient and we pay market prices. We add seasonal vegetables, which are cheaper, but that is it. Spices, kidney beans, are expensive,” he says, adding that the gas subsidy provided earlier has been taken away too. “We use 90 cylinders a day; heating up large vessels requires a lot of fuel.”

The NGOs get Rs 4.13 and Rs 6.18 per child per day for primary and upper primary classes, respectively. The organisations also get Rs 1,000 per month for the cook-cum-helpers that serve meals at schools and for Rs 750 per metric ton for transportation. The cost for the entire programme is shared between the Centre and the state on a 60-40 basis.

Narendra Singh, whose NGO supplies food to schools in northeast Delhi, also complains about delays in payments. “We are yet to receive money for December. In such situations, many NGOs are likely to falter on quality,” he says.

So, will increasing the number of service providers help? “Not at all, in fact it will increase bureaucracy and make monitoring even more difficult,” says a member of another NGO, which supplies food to 44 schools in northwest Delhi. “You need to empower existing organisations. Increase funding, expand infrastructure and workforce… Provide raw material and verify the stock on a monthly basis.”

Pereira agrees. “The problem is that we are not considered a part of the government. The moment there is an incident, such as the one at the Deoli school, there is a blame game, and all fingers are pointed at NGOs. But it’s only if the government and the NGOs work as a team that issues will be resolved,” he says.

***

The food after being prepared at the the Jay Gee Humanitarian Society’s mid-day meal kitchen is taken to 31 Delhi government schools and 124 MCD schools The food after being prepared at the the Jay Gee Humanitarian Society’s mid-day meal kitchen is taken to 31 Delhi government schools and 124 MCD schools

This is not the first time that the Delhi mid-day meal programme has come under scrutiny. In 2013, an audit conducted by the Union HRD Ministry found that the meal served in schools in the capital did not meet prescribed nutritional values. About 95 per cent of 365 meal samples failed to meet nutritional requirements in 2011-2012, and 98 per cent of 322 samples failed in 2010-2011. Seventeen NGOs were found violating norms.

Vimala Ramachandran, a former professor at the National University of Educational Planning and Administration, who has been part of several research projects on the subject, says, “In cities, there is no space for kitchens on campus and that is where problems begin. Tamil Nadu is the best model where, except for Chennai, all food is prepared on campus. They don’t rely on centralised kitchens (like the ones in Delhi). In Andhra Pradesh, sub-letting is not allowed. In Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Tripura, all grains come from the nearest public distribution system store, so it is all subsidised. Why can’t other states follow this model, and link PDS or Kendriya Bhandars with mid-day meals?”

***

Jay Gee Humanitarian Society’s mid-day meal kitchen in southwest Delhi’s Sultanpur Jay Gee Humanitarian Society’s mid-day meal kitchen in southwest Delhi’s Sultanpur

Operations at the Jay Gee Humanitarian Society’s kitchen have picked up pace. Four delivery vans have started queuing up at the entrance. Inside, cooks and helpers are putting final touches to the food. Hundreds of stainless steel vessels are being rinsed in potassium permanganate liquid and wiped, before food is packed in them. A few women are locking the vessels with a plastic seal.

Hansika Rawat, a teacher from the Tughlakabad Extension government school, has arrived for inspection. “Teachers from schools we supply meals too conduct inspections. We get three-four teachers a day,” he says, directing one of his supervisors to show Rawat around. Following the inspection, teachers are expected to fill up a questionnaire with queries such as: ‘Is there proper arrangement for drainage of waste water?’ and ‘Are CCTVs installed in all the compartments?’.

Pereira appears confident. “We follow all directions. I can monitor CCTV footage on my phone. It is a 24/7 kitchen and that is the first thing I do when I wake up at 5 am,” he says.

The vans take off on their journeys to schools, some as close as a kilometre away, others at least 6 km away. “This is another problem. I don’t supply food to the government school right next door, some other NGO does. Schools need to be allotted according to location of kitchens,” he says.

One of the schools Pereira’s organisation provides food for is the South Delhi Municipal Corporation Primary Girls/Boys School, in Deoli, a kilometre away from the school where dead rats were found. Before children take their seats on durries in the corridor, a series of steps need to be followed: The room where food is served is mopped, then two cook-cum-helpers open seals of vessels in the presence of Ram Kumar Meena, the mid-may meal in-charge for the school, and then Meena, a few other teachers and two parents — who were there to speak to teachers about their wards — taste the aloo-puri. Following approvals, at around 3.20 pm, the cook-cum-helpers begin serving the meals to Class I students, who have brought their own bowls and plates. “We send the food back if we feel it is spoiled. But then students suffer. It is difficult to prepare the meals again at such short notice. We give students biscuits, etc. on such days,” says Meena.

Soon, the conversation drifts towards the neighbouring school where dead rats were found. “My eldest son studies in Class VI in that school and he loves the kadhi-chawal. But since the incident, I have been packing his lunch from home,” says Indu Devi, 40, one of the parents tasting the meals.

At the Government Boys’ Senior Secondary School in Deoli, meals continue to be served by the same NGO. No one, apart from students, is allowed to enter the school. “Principal sahab baat nahi karenge,” says the guard through a small hole in the gate. A little after 3.30 pm, a few students scale the school wall and jump outside. One of them walks over to the general store and buys a packet of chips. “I don’t like the mid-day meals too much,” says the Class VII student.

Ask him about students who fell ill, and pat comes the reply: “Yes, a few students were vomiting, but they weren’t from my class. Today kadhi-chawal is being served, but I will go home and eat,” he says, walking away with his friends, all of whom have decided to give school a miss today.