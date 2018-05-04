Delhi Metro’s Violet line halts for 90 minutes due to technical glitch

A DMRC official also confirmed that the train services were affected from 8:34 am and the problem was rectified at 10:02 am. (Source: File Photo) A DMRC official also confirmed that the train services were affected from 8:34 am and the problem was rectified at 10:02 am. (Source: File Photo)

Train services on Delhi Metro’s Violet line were affected on Friday morning for around 90 minutes due to a technical glitch between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat stations.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), there was intermittent Over Head Electrification (OHE) tripping on the up line section between Central Secretariat and Mandi House (going towards Kashmere Gate).

A DMRC official also confirmed that the train services were affected from 8:34 am and the problem was rectified only at 10:02 am.

“As a result, services were run on single line from Kashmere Gate to Central Secretariat during this period so that the OHE staff could identify and rectify the OHE tripping cause by going into the affected section,” the statement added.

While the issue was being resolved, the train services on the rest of Line-6 from Central Secretariat to Escorts Mujesar section were running normally.

