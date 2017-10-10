Delhi Metro’s Phase IV likely to be delayed, says Ajay Maken

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken. Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken.

The Delhi Metro’s phase IV expansion plans may be delayed because of the negative publicity around the fare hike, which could prompt Japanese agencies to not pay the soft loan required for the project, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said.

Also Read | After two-hour meeting, DMRC says will go ahead with fare hike

“Japanese loan constituted 60% of phase I of DMRC, 54% of phase II and 49% of phase III. The Delhi Metro will be needing around Rs 55,000 crore, out of which a major portion comes from Japanese agencies in the form of soft loan. But due to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s confrontational attitude, no agencies would want to invest,” he said.

Delhi Metro has proposed six lines in phase IV, spanning around 104 km and connecting several areas of Delhi with outer Delhi. The construction on this line was expected to start once Phase III ends, around March, 2018.

Maken also said the detailed project report for the phase was submitted to the government in 2014-15. “The Delhi Cabinet did not approve the financial proposal for phase IV on time. It kept on asking for exemptions in central taxes for Delhi Metro. Now the union government has brought out new Metro policy on August 16, which requires fresh formalities that would be time consuming.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App