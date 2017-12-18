Delhi Metro’s Magenta line to be inaugurated by PM Modi on December 25

In a first, Unattended Train Operations-enabled trains will ply on this route. (Express) In a first, Unattended Train Operations-enabled trains will ply on this route. (Express)

A portion of the eagerly awaited Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro – from Botanical Garden to Kalkaji Mandir – is set to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on December 25.

This is the first line by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to be operated using the brand-new signalling system called Communication-Based Train Control. “With this signalling system, the frequency of the trains will increase and the waiting period will go down to 90-100 seconds from two minutes,” a DMRC official told The Indian Express.

Also read | Delhi Metro holds first trial run on Magenta line: Here’s the route of the train

In a first, Unattended Train Operations-enabled trains will ply on this route. Although the first portion opening in a week is 12.64 km long, it is a part of the 38.23 km Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West line under DMRC’s phase 3 plan. The rest of the line is expected to be operational by late next year.

For now, nine stations fall under this portion of the Magenta Line – Botanical Garden, Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Kalindi Kunj, Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh, Okhla Vihar, Jamia Milia Islamia, Sukhdev Vihar, Okhla NSIC and Kalkaji Mandir.

Kalkaji Mandir which is already on the Violet Line becomes an interchange station, while Botanical Garden is the first interchange metro station in Noida.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd