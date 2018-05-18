Delhi Metro’s full Magenta Line to open next week: All you need to know

The exact date of opening of this corridor will be intimated after fulfilment of certain conditions and stipulations by DMRC. (Express Photo) The exact date of opening of this corridor will be intimated after fulfilment of certain conditions and stipulations by DMRC. (Express Photo)

The Delhi Metro’s full Magenta line — providing connectivity between Janakpuri West and Kalkaji Mandir stations — is set to start next week onwards. The commissioner for metro rail safety has given the mandatory approval to start passenger services on the 25.6-km-long section between Janakpuri West and Kalkaji Mandi. With this, the entire 38-km long corridor will be operational.

The latest metro line will also benefit thousands of people as commuters from South Delhi and Noida can travel directly to the airport through the metro. Terminal 1 Metro station will cater to domestic passengers.

Here are 10 things you need to know about Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line:

1 The existing Magenta line provides interchangeability between lines at Kalkaji Mandir (Violet Line) and Botanical Garden stations (Blue Line).

2 The section between Kalkaji Mandir and Botanical Garden was opened on December 25 last year.

3 For now, nine stations fall under this portion of the Magenta Line – Botanical Garden, Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Kalindi Kunj, Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh, Okhla Vihar, Jamia Milia Islamia, Sukhdev Vihar, Okhla NSIC and Kalkaji Mandir.

4 The Magenta Line extended corridor has 16 stations, including two inter-change stations – Hauz Khas (with Yellow Line) and Janakpuri West (with Blue Line).

5 The Magenta Line would reduce the travel time between west Delhi and south Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad and Noida considerably. For instance, travelling between Hauz Khas and Janakpuri West at present takes nearly 55 minutes, but after the opening of the Magenta line would take half an hour.

6 The line will connect areas such as Kalkaji, Greater Kailash, Chirag Dilli, IIT, RK Puram, Vasant Vihar, Terminal 1 Airport, Dabri Mor and Janakpuri West.

7 With the latest addition, the entire 38 km-long corridor will be functional.

8 The exact date of opening of this corridor will be intimated after fulfillment of certain conditions and stipulations by DMRC.

9 Meanwhile, the Cabinet approved the extension of metro rail network from Noida City Centre to Sector-62, which borders Ghaziabad in UP. The new line will be extension of the Dwarka-Noida City Centre line of Delhi Metro and is proposed to have six stations.

10 Delhi Metro currently offers connectivity among 185 stations under eight color-coded lines including the Yellow Line, Violet Line, Purple Line, Blue Line, Pink Line, Magenta Line, Red Line and Orange Line.

