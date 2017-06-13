Delhi Metro’s Blue Line suffers technical glitch, hundreds stranded at stations

The Delhi Metro’s Blue Line faced a technical glitch on Tuesday, leaving commuters stranded for nearly three hours. (Source: ANI) The Delhi Metro’s Blue Line faced a technical glitch on Tuesday, leaving commuters stranded for nearly three hours. (Source: ANI)

Commuters travelling on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro were left stranded on Tuesday evening after services were delayed due to a technical glitch, news agency PTI reported. Several people on Twitter complained of trains running at a snail’s pace and delays of 10-30 minutes between each train. Operations were delayed after an overhead electrical wire snapped between Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations after being hit by an eagle. This triggered a short circuit.

One route of the line is currently operational from Mandi House to Yamuna Bank. The main route of the Blue Line runs from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida City Centre, while another line branches from Yamuna Bank to Vaishali station in Ghaziabad.

“An eagle hit led to a short circuit of insulator resulting in sagging of catenary wire. The insulator flashed and broke. It caused OHE entanglement with a train passing under it. Consequently, train movement was regulated on this line. Trains were run on a single line, alternatively in either direction, and repair work was carried out. The snag had hit the down line (that goes towards Noida/Vaishali),” an official from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was quoted as saying by PTI.

The incident occurred at around 4.55 pm, minutes before peak hour begins, and was rectified only by 7.40 pm, the official added. The Blue Line, which runs over 50 kilometres, is the longest metro corridor in Delhi NCR.

The Metro, which carried nearly 30 lakh passengers a day, is the lifeline of the city and is crucial especially in the peak evening hours for office commuters.

