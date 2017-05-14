Delhi Metro yellow line services hit for 3 hours due to technical snag

Commuters said they were stranded between Huda City Centre and Chhattarpur Metro station for nearly three hours. (Express Photo by Sajin Saju) Commuters said they were stranded between Huda City Centre and Chhattarpur Metro station for nearly three hours. (Express Photo by Sajin Saju)

The Delhi Metro service on a section of Huda City Centre-Samaypur Badli remained disrupted for nearly three hours on Sunday due to technical reasons, causing huge inconvenience to passengers. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials said a technical snag was reported near Chhattarpur Metro station on the Yellow Line.

Commuters said they were stranded between Huda City Centre and Chhattarpur Metro station for nearly three hours.

“There was some electricity repair work near Chhattarpur station that caused some delay in Metro service for some time around 12.30 p.m. Later, services were restored normally,” DMRC spokesperson Mahender Yadav told IANS.

Neetu Sharma, travelling from Huda City Centre to New Delhi, said: “I boarded the train at 11.30 a.m. from Huda City Centre station with my two children. I reached Qutab Minar by 2.35 p.m. The stations were crowded and nobody was aware of the reason for the delay.”

“I was supposed to board the train for Ludhiana at 1.40 p.m. from New Delhi Railway Station but I could not reach on time,” she told IANS.

Another commuter, Sunil Kumar also missed his train due to the disruption of the Metro service.

A job seeker, Rajesh Singh said he could not reach on time for an interview, which was scheduled for 2.00 p.m.

