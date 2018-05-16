Delhi Metro to reach Airport’s Terminal 1 in next ten days

The IIT station is part of the 38-km-long Magenta Line. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The IIT station is part of the 38-km-long Magenta Line. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Terminal 1 of the Delhi Airport is likely to come under the Delhi Metro’s fold within the next 10 days, with the DMRC’s Magenta Line getting the long-awaited safety clearance.

Metro sources said now that the safety clearance has been received, with certain conditions, the remaining section — between Janakpuri West to Kalkaji — is likely to be opened on May 24. The section between Kalkaji Mandir and Botanical Garden was opened on December 25 last year.

The latest addition to the Metro’s rapidly expanding map will benefit thousands of people who fly in and out of the capital, as Terminal 1 caters to domestic airliners.

Terminal 3 of the Delhi Airport is connected to the New Delhi station via the premium Airport Express Line. It was mainly serving the international airliners, though a few domestic airlines have also started operating there.

The Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) gave the mandatory approval to the Janakpuri West-Kalkaji section Tuesday, a DMRC statement said. However, the CMRS, in its report, listed a number of conditions that have to be met before the line can be thrown open for commercial operations. One of the observations is that the elevated Jasola stabling yard is not yet fully fit for train operations.

It also stated that a separate CMRS approval would be needed for alteration of signalling at Kalindi Kunj and Jasola Vihar stations.

The line will connect areas such as Kalkaji, Greater Kailash, Chirag Dilli, IIT, RK Puram, Vasant Vihar, Terminal 1 Airport, Dabri Mor and Janakpuri West.

The 25.6-km section also has 16 stations, including two interchange stations — Hauz Khas and Janakpuri West. With the upcoming launch, the entire 38 km corridor (Janakpuri West to Noida’s Botanical Garden) will be functional.

