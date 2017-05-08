Delhi Metro: Snag in overhead wires, Yellow Line services hit

Technical snags in the overhead wires of Metro services between Huda City Centre and Samaypur Badli left hundreds stranded for hours Sunday evening. Many were asked to deboard and forced to take alternate modes of transport to their destinations.

A snag in the overhead electrification (OHE) around 3.20 pm at Chattarpur Metro station triggered the disruption of train services. A DMRC spokesperson said, “A problem occurred when a glitch in the pantograph of a train approaching Chattarpur station from Gurgaon damaged the OHE wiring.”

A technical team began repairing the fault, which took around five hours. Meanwhile, the DMRC began running trains on three loops on the route.

Services between Civil Lines and Saket were affected too.

Sneha Gupta, a software engineer heading to Rajiv Chowk from Gurgaon, said, “I had to take a cab to Rajiv Chowk and over an hour was wasted.

There were no announcements, barring a message apologising for the delay after the services were affected.”

