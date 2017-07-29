Delhi Metro smart cards could soon be used for DTC buses

Using the Delhi Metro smart card, the Transport department aims to increase ridership on the DTC’s 5,600 buses by next year. Using the Delhi Metro smart card, the Transport department aims to increase ridership on the DTC’s 5,600 buses by next year.

In order to make the commute easier for the people of Delhi, the Transport department has plans to enable usage of Delhi Metro smart card in low-floor DTC buses as well, The Hindu reported on Saturday. A pilot project is reportedly being initiated wherein commuters will be able to use their cards on 200 DTC buses. The project is likely to be rolled out by August 15, a senior government official told the newspaper.

“The pilot project is a step further in enabling common mobility across Delhi’s public transport network, which has the Delhi Metro at its core, by the end of this year. The pilot project will be operational on 200 DTC buses for now,” the official told The Hindu.

Expected to run along the lines of London’s Oyster card, the card will currently function in 100 low-floor buses and 100 cluster buses. Using the Delhi Metro smart card, the Transport department aims to increase ridership on the DTC’s 5,600 buses by next year.

The concept was first thought of in 2010 so that the common card would be functional during 2010 Commonwealth games. During trial runs last year, the DTC had used a Metro smart card on an Electronic Ticketing Machine (ETM) installed in one of its buses.

“The statutory clearance has been obtained by DMRC from RBI to make the common mobility card operational. At present, the integration process is in progress with the transport department,” a DMRC spokesperson was quoted as saying by Times of India.

