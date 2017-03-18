Delhi metro services outside NCR to be halted from Sunday night due to Jat protests

Delhi metro. Delhi metro.

Metro lines in the national capital region outside Delhi will be suspended from Sunday night after the Delhi police instructed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to terminate all trains till further orders from the police in light of the Jat protests. All trains will be terminated at the last station on all lines in Delhi from 11.30 pm on Sunday. From 8 pm on Sunday, 12 metro stations in central Delhi are also going to be closed, until further orders from the Delhi police.

The stations in Delhi that are going to be affected are – Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chwok, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, Janpath, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, RK Ashram Marg, Pragati Maidan, Khan market and Shivaji stadium. The facility to change between lines at Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat will however be available.

Starting Monday, Jat protesters are likely to intensify their demand for reservations in education and jobs.

“DMRC has been directed by the Delhi Police to terminate all trains at Delhi border w.e.f 11.30 pm on March 19. It is therefore requested that necessary arrangements may kindly be made for maintenance of law and order at these stations. All entry gates of all Metro stations outside Delhi shall remain closed from 11.30 pm on March 19 till closure of arrangements by Delhi Police,” said the letter written by the DMRC to the police chief of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad.

