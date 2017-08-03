Delhi Metro scales new heights at 23.6 metres

So far, Metro’s highest point was at Karkardooma at 19 metres. So far, Metro’s highest point was at Karkardooma at 19 metres.

The new Metro line between Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar will give a bird’s-eye view of Dhaula Kuan as it crosses at 23.6 metres from the area, the highest for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) trains so far.

“During the preparation for trial runs on the line, a train Tuesday crossed Dhaula Kuan at a height of 23.6 metres (as high as a seven-storey building) to reach South Campus from Mayapuri, covering a distance of 6.8 kilometres. Full-fledged trials will commence in a few days,” DMRC said in a statement.

