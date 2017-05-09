Delhi Metro rides to cost more, discount during off-peak hours and Sundays

This is the fourth fare hike since Metro was started in 2002. Abhinav Saha This is the fourth fare hike since Metro was started in 2002. Abhinav Saha

A metro ride in Delhi will become costlier as the authorities announced a steep, two-phase hike in passenger fares. The new minimum fare will be Rs 10, up from Rs 8, while Rs 50 is the new maximum charge replacing the old maximum charge of Rs 30. The Delhi Metro announced the hike in fares Wednesday, the first fare revision in over seven years.

The DMRC board headed by the Union Urban Development Ministry accepted the recommendations of the FFC (Fare Fixation Committee) headed by Justice ML Mehta, a retired Delhi High Court judge, for an increase in fares after several rejections by the DMRC board, government sources said.

Anuj Dayal, DMRC executive director, corporate communications, said, “The fare revision will be implemented in two phases. The first phase of increase will be implemented with effect from May 10, and the second phase from October 1, 2017.”

“There will be six fare slabs as against the existing 15 fare slabs with a minimum fare of Rs 10 and a maximum fare of Rs 50 in the 1st Phase,” Dayal added.

Fares on the Airport Express Line remain unchanged and the 10 per cent discount on smart cards remains the same, the DMRC said. In the second phase, the maximum is going to increase from Rs 50 to Rs 60, DMRC said.

The DMRC has also introduced a new scheme of discount of up to 10 per cent, to avoid overcrowding during peak hours on weekdays from Monday to Saturday. “An additional 10 per cent discount will be given to the passengers exiting Metro stations using Smart Cards during ‘off peak’ hours — all hours before 8 am, between 12 pm and 5 pm and all hours after 9 pm,” he said.

A special discounted fare slab has also been introduced to encourage ridership on Sundays and national holidays. The Delhi Metro last revised fares in 2009, when the minimum fare was increased from Rs 6 to Rs 8 and the maximum fare from Rs 22 to Rs 30.

