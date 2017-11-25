Delhi Metro ridership took hit of 3 lakh after fare hike, reveals RTI; DMRC says fares not the only factor

Delhi Metro said the fare hike is not the only contributor to the drop in ridership. Delhi Metro said the fare hike is not the only contributor to the drop in ridership.

The average daily ridership of the Delhi Metro fell from 27.4 lakh to 24.2 lakh between September and October after the second phase of its fare hike, a reply to an RTI query said. The Delhi Metro implemented the second phase of its hike on October 10, amidst protests and criticism. After the hike, fares went up by a maximum of Rs 10.

After the first phase of the hike in May — when the Metro fare was almost doubled in some slabs — the daily average ridership went down by 1.5 lakh, according to DMRC’s quarterly ridership figures.

According to the RTI reply, the Blue Line between Noida/Vaishali and Dwarka, which is the busiest section, lost the most passengers.

Delhi Metro, meanwhile, said the fare hike is not the only contributor to the drop in ridership.

“The drop in ridership in the month of October 2017 is not solely attributable to increase in fares, as there are otherwise monthly variations noted throughout the year. In the month of October, there were five Sundays in comparison to September with four (Sundays), where ridership is around 60-70% of the working day ridership… October started with a long weekend/extended holidays due to Dussehra falling on September 30, followed by Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. The month also witnessed extended weekends/holidays due to festivals of Diwali, Chhath Pooja, Bhai Duj, Goverdhan, etc. The ridership after the fare revision for many days was actually higher than the ridership before the fare revision,” a DMRC statement said.

The authority also said the ridership in 2016 saw a dip between September and October. “In the year 2016 also, the ridership dipped by 1.3 lakh between September and October despite no change in the fare structure. Ridership in the month of November 2017 has shown rising trend,” the statement said.

The fare hike had become a major rallying point for the Delhi government against the Centre, with the government calling it an anti-people move. The Centre, however, had hit back, saying the Delhi government was aware of the fare hike since the beginning and had not protested until the implementation.

The DMRC also said the fare hike is not decided by it, but by an independent committee of which the Delhi government is also a part.

