Rajiv Chowk: Plastic found in burger, man hospitalised

A man had to be hospitalised after he ingested a piece of plastic while eating a burger from the Burger King restaurant at Rajiv Chowk Metro station. The incident took place on May 13, following which the man was taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital. DCP (Metro) Deepak Gauri said, “We have registered a case. The shift supervisor, Tushar, was arrested and later released on bail.”

In his complaint, Rajesh Kumar said he was eating a “veg burger”, and while taking the last bite, he felt a sharp object enter his throat. Police said the plastic caused an injury to his pharynx.

Kumar claimed a part of the plastic entered his stomach while the other got stuck between his teeth.

“I felt like vomiting and got anxious… I then contacted police,” he wrote in his complaint.

