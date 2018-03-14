Delhi Metro Pink Link opens today: Here are 10 things to know about this corridor

Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor (Line 7) of the metro network, also known as the Pink Line, is part of the Phase-III project. (PTI Photo) Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor (Line 7) of the metro network, also known as the Pink Line, is part of the Phase-III project. (PTI Photo)

A portion of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line, connecting Majlis Park-Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus, is all set to become operational on Wednesday. The 21.56-km Majlis Park-Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus section, covering 12 stations, will be flagged off by Union Minister of State Hardeep Singh Puri and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at 4 pm today from Metro Bhawan. Passenger services will begin from 6 pm.

Here are 10 things you need to know about Delhi Metro’s Pink Line:

# The Pink Line is a 59-km line connecting Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar under Delhi Metro’s Phase III project.

# This is the longest metro line till date and is expected to be fully operational by June.

# The section being flagged off today will have 12 stations — Majlis Park, Azadpur, Shalimar Bagh, Netaji Subhash Place, Shakurpur, Punjabi Bagh West, ESI Hospital, Rajouri Garden, Mayapuri, Naraina Vihar, Delhi Cantt and Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus.

# Out of the 12 stations, eight are elevated and the rest underground.

# Interchange stations at Azadpur, Netaji Subhash Place and Rajouri Garden will connect the Yellow, Red, and Blue lines, respectively, to the Pink Line. The line will also bring Delhi University’s South Campus under the Metro system.

# The new corridor will also, for the first time, connect the north and south campuses of the Delhi University, on the metro network, which can be covered in 40 minutes.

# The average speed of the train on the line is 34 kmph and the line will have only six-coach trains, with a frequency of 90-100 seconds, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials said. Read more here.

# According to Metro officials, a total of 19 trains will be in service on the line. Trains will also run on two shorter routes — between Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus and Shakurpur, and Majlis Park and Shakurpur stations.

# The trains will be driverless, with multi-coloured seats (orange, blue, pink and red), darker shades for reserved seats, a special demarcated area for persons on wheelchairs, USB and three-pin recharge ports and three-handle poles for those who commute standing.

# The 21.56 km-long corridor, once opened, will also reduce metro travel time between Dwarka 21 (Blue Line) and Rithala (Red Line) by over 16 minutes; and Rajouri Garden and Azadpur by nearly 23 minutes, DMRC said.

