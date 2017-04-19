Delhi Metro pays nearly Rs 6 crore to have top floors of two buildings demolished

The acquired plot in Hasanpur is considered important for the phase III line because this connecting section would facilitate operation of the alignment from Anand Vihar to Vinod Nagar. (File Photo) The acquired plot in Hasanpur is considered important for the phase III line because this connecting section would facilitate operation of the alignment from Anand Vihar to Vinod Nagar. (File Photo)

With deadline for the construction of phase III approaching, Delhi Metro has reportedly negotiated with house owners in southwest Delhi’s Hasanpur area and paid around Rs 5.91 crore to have the top floors of two buildings demolished, the Times of India has reported. The area is a 714 square-metre plot which is the first time the Delhi Metro has closed a deal using easement rights in which it would not own the buildings in question, the TOI report added.

“The owners can rebuild the structure, provided they get the requisite permission from Delhi Metro once the viaduct is constructed,” Delhi Metro spokesperson Anuj Dayal was quoted as saying to Times of India.

The spokesperson said that the two buildings may not get permission to rebuild up to their present height in the future because “the reconstruction will have to be in tune with the regulations for structures near Delhi Metro viaducts”, the Times of India reported. The spokesperson added that negotiations were done as per DMRC’s policy with the land owners.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now